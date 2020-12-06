TisaKorean's Vibrant Personality Is On Full Display In New Album "Wasteland."

For those who are unaware, TisaKorean is perhaps one of the most creative personalities on social media. If you've seen him on Twitter, then you know that he has been praised for his unique dances and unorthodox vocal deliveries. The Houston native has become a cult favorite and his new music contains all of his peculiar personality, and then some.

On Friday, he dropped a brand new project called "Wasteland." and as you would expect, there are some bangers in here that contain Tisa's wild vocal delivery. With this project, the Houston artist wanted to provide a multitude of vibes all while showcasing his versatility. He also manages to create some songs that are ripe for a potential viral TikTok trend.

Check out the project below, and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Baddies In My City

2. It’ll Clap

3. Take A Shot

4. iRock (Sippin on Dat Ciroc) feat. Kblast

5. Rocky Road feat. Father & Yehme2

6. Fuck it Up

7. Friday Nite

8. Lean

9. Go

10. Baby Steps

11. Did You Know (Wifi Password)

12. Bate Onna Bo

13. Sunset

14. The Mop feat. Kblast, Huncho Da Rockstar