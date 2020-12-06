Wasteland
- MusicBrent Faiyaz Announces New World TourGet your wallets ready.ByJames Jones1434 Views
- MusicBrent Faiyaz's "Wasteland" Debuts At No. 2 On Billboard 200Brent Faiyaz's new album, "Wasteland," is his highest-charting album yet.ByCole Blake3.3K Views
- ReviewsBrent Faiyaz "Wasteland" ReviewBrent Faiyaz's new album is unlike anything that's out right now.ByJoshua Robinson7.7K Views
- NewsBrent Faiyaz Is Feeling Like A "ROLLING STONE" On His "WASTELAND" AlbumFaiyaz is on pace to score his first No. 1 album with "WASTELAND" – if Bad Bunny doesn't beat him, that is.ByHayley Hynes4.4K Views
- Pop CultureBrent Faiyaz's "WASTELAND" First Week Sales ProjectionsFaiyaz will be competing against Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" for the No. 1 spot this week.ByHayley Hynes7.4K Views
- NewsBrent Faiyaz & Alicia Keys Make Magic On "GHETTO GATSBY"Faiyaz also connected with Drake, The Neptunes, Tyler, The Creator, Joony, and more for his "Wasteland" album.ByHayley Hynes5.2K Views
- NewsBrent Faiyaz Drops Off "Wasteland" Single "Price Of Fame" & Reveals TracklistBrent Faiyaz debuts "Price of Fame" from his upcoming album "Wasteland" and teases the full tracklist.ByRose Lilah7.5K Views
- MusicBrent Faiyaz Announces New Album "Wasteland"Brent Faiyaz's project will contain features from Drake, Alicia Keys, Tyler, The Creator, and more.ByAlexander Cole13.7K Views
- NewsTisaKorean's Vibrant Personality Is On Full Display In New Album "Wasteland."TisaKorean's "Wasteland." is an expansion of his unique brand of creativity.ByAlexander Cole1196 Views