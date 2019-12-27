Tinashe Unleashes Sepia-Toned "Stormy Weather" Video

Tinashe shares a new clip.

Tinashe has returned to continue her Songs For You campaign, unveiling her newest clip for "Stormy Weather."

The dreamy track stands out as a clear representative of the creative direction that Tinashe has harnessed her full independence as an artist. Songs For You finds the young singer in her element and in "Stormy Weather," this is personified. The video is draped in muted tones as Tinashe and a clique of dancers break into an expertly-executed routine.

"I wanted to give people a real experience that they could really sink their teeth into,” Tinashe previously told Hot 97's Hip Hop Mike of the essence of Songs For You. “There are a few moments that are in your feels. I had to really open myself up. It’s the most vulnerable project I’ve ever put out.”

