Jay-Z launched his very own cannabis brand under the MONOGRAM banner at the tail end of last year. Along with launching the brand, he debuted a new High Tales web series, which aims to bring funny weed-infused stories from all your favorite pop culture figures who dabble in the green. The last episode of the series featured Queens-bred rapper N.O.R.E. where he explained his relationship with cannabis and its impact on his creativity. The third episode of the series features none other than Tinashe, who spoke about growing cultural acceptance of marijuana and the overall social experience of smoking weed.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

“It’s been interesting to see how weed culture has changed over the past few years,” shares Tinashe in the video. “How we get our weed and talk about it has definitely evolved since it became legal, but at the end of the day, good weed still sets a special vibe."

She continued, "Whether it’s bonding with strangers at a concert or freestyling in the studio, I’ve always loved the way it brings people together.”



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The short-form video interview runs about four minutes, and features more candid cannabis stories from the multi-talented 28-year-old. Check out the full episode of High Tales with Tinashe below.

In other Tinashe news, the songstress recently lent her vocals for a rendition of Chaka Khans 70s hit "I'm Every Woman," combining both Khan's classic sound and Whitney Houston's deep house version of the song in the 90s.

[via]