Tinashe has evolved into one of the game's premier thirst-trappers. Ever since departing from RCA Records and pursuing the independent route to release her excellent new album, Songs For You, Tinashe has been glowing up. She continues to stunt on us with her latest series of Instagram posts.

The pictures show off the killer outfit she wore to Laquan Smith's New York Fashion Week show on Saturday (Feb. 8). She poses in a skintight leopard-print bodysuit with a red transparent raincoat draped on top. Sporting long braids, the singer appears to have really been feeling herself. She even captioned one of her posts with a boastful lyric from her song "Link Up": "Head coach, I might put you on the team."

Last week, Tinashe announced the dates for her upcoming North American tour, "Tour For You".

Tinashe's Tour For You Dates

April 20 – Detroit, Mich. @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

April 21 – Chicago Ill. @ House of Blues

April 22 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Spirit

April 23 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

April 24 – Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

April 25 – Philadelphia Pa. @ TLA

April 27 – New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

April 29 – Toronto, O.N. @ Danforth Music Hall

May 9 – Denver Co. @ Summit

May 11 – Houston, Tx. @ House of Blues

May 12 – Dallas Tx. @ House of Blues

May 15 – Phoeniz, Az. @ Crescent Ballroom

May 16 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco

May 17 – San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park

May 18 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory

May 19 – San Francisco, Calif. @ August Hall

May 22 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Commodore Ballroom

May 23 – Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre