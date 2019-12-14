Tinashe is no stranger to taking seductive photographs. There was that picture of her grabbing Travis Scott's junk for a 2017 GQ shoot that caused quite a stir once it was discovered that her management had instructed her to do so. Now that she has released herself from RCA Records, she's still striking some steamy poses for the camera. However, it's all on her own terms now.

The cover of her excellent new album, Songs For You, features her lying in a shimmery black bikini that doesn't cover much surface area. She has now opted for even less coverage in a recent shoot with Micaiah Carter. You may be familiar with Carter's work, as he's responsible for the cover of GQ's "New Masculinity" issue with Pharrell and also FADER's summer 2019 issue with Playboi Carti. While it's unclear where the topless photo that Tinashe just shared on Instagram has been extracted from, it's welcomed nonetheless.

You could expect more sexy pics from the singer in the future, as she recently announced that she is a brand ambassador for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty. The photos she has shared for the campaign so far give you a pretty good idea of the lingerie line's ethos.