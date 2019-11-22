Tinashe Drops Sultry New Video For "So Much Better" With G-Eazy: Watch

Check out Tinashe's new video for "So Much Better" featuring G-Eazy.

In promotion with her newly released Songs For You album, R&B songstress Tinashe decides to come through today and share a new video in its support for her raunchy, G-Eazy assisted song “So Much Better.”

Speaking on the collab, Tinashe had the following to say about working with Gerald: “He had an out of pocket verse. Lyrically, I feel like he's pretty raunchy a lot. I was like, "Whoa." I was actually there when he recorded his verse, which is unusual. He was writing his verse and goes in the booth and saying his verse and looking at me while he's saying it. I was looking at my friend like, "Can you believe this?" I felt like that energy was real and tangible so we had to use it. I've known G-Eazy for a long time.”

The sultry and glitzy video finds Tinashe rockin' various ensembles while belting her raunchy lyrics throughout her plush pad and with her Dobermann by her side. Later, G-Eazy awaits outside in his drop top convertible to spit his respective verse. Directed by Mynxii White, check out the sultry and intimate new video (above).

Songs For You available now on streaming services. Stream it here on HNHH if you haven't done so already.