Tinashe Drops Off "Songs For You" Ft. G-Eazy, 6LACK, Ms. Banks, & MAKJ

On Wednesday, singer Tinashe delivered her third studio album Songs for You. The 26-year-old artist has been slowly rolling out her latest record with singles including "Die a Little Bit" featuring Ms. Banks and her 6LACK-assisted track "Touch & Go." This is her first project as an independent artist since splitting from her longtime label RCA Records earlier this year, but she recently announced her management deal with Roc Nation, proving that she's still making big business moves.

Tinashe's 15-track Songs for You is a blend of hip hop, R&B, dance songs, and club jams to complete a solid 51-minute project. In addition to the aforementioned artists, Songs for You also features vocals from MAKJ and Bay Area rapper G-Eazy. Give it a spin or two and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Feelings

2. Life's Too Short

3. Hopscotch

4. Stormy Weather

5. Save Room For Us ft. MAKJ

6. Story Of Us

7. Die a Little Bit ft. Ms Banks

8. Perfect Crime

9. Cash Race

10. Link Up

11. Touch & Go ft. 6LACK

12. Know Better

13. You

14. So Much Better ft. G-Eazy

15. Remember When