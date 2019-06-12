Congresswoman Maxine Waters and fashion designer Tina Knowles-Lawson were among the guest speakers at Blavity, Inc.'s Summit21 event last weekend in Atlanta. The conference, which hosted 1,500 guests, is geared toward black women and also included actress Andrea Lewis and Karrueche Tran who shared the stage to discuss entrepreneurship, business, and give motivation and inspiration in the name of sisterhood.

Knowles-Lawson has worked diligently to help shape the careers of both her daughters, Solange and Beyoncé, before they became international names. While their father took the reigns as management and Knowles-Lawson acted as their designer, she admitted that she made sure to divide her time with each of her girls."One thing I'm really happy I did was I gave each of my kids a day. As Solange got older, I would spend Wednesdays with her and help with homework and do those types of things and just devote that day to her, and then one day to Bey," Ms. Tina shared. "It really works because it makes them feel [good] you know because kids, no matter how much you give them love and attention, it's never enough. I mean I'm sure, everybody who has kids knows, you can take them to Astroworld to eat, and they'll still say, 'Well what else we gon' do?'"

Meanwhile, Ms. Tina recently chatted with Baller Alert and gave her advice to anyone who is pursuing a career in music. "Just be persistent," she said. "Perform everywhere they allow you to and just get all that experience under your belt. And just stay focused on your dream." You can watch her brief Baller Alert interview below to check out her answers to if Beyoncé is going to drop new music this year and if her daughters are planning on having any more kids.