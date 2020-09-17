Throughout her career, questions floated regarding Beyoncé's family members carrying the last name, "Beyincé." Many people just assumed that Tina Knowles-Lawson must have really liked the look of their surname when naming the megastar, but Beyoncé and Solange's mother revealed that her daughter's first name is her maiden name. It's a moniker that she grew up disliking, but later learned to accept.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

"A lot of people don't know that Beyoncé is my last name. I'’s my maiden name," she said. "My name was Celestine Beyoncé, which at that time was not a cool thing to have that weird name. I wanted my name to be Linda Smith because those were the cool names." That's not all; the last name "Beyincé" exists due to a clerical error that occurred when Tina's brother was born. Authorities refused to change it.

"I think me and my brother Skip were the only two that had B-E-Y-O-N-C-E," said Tina. She asked her mother why she didn't just get it changed to the correct spelling and her mother told her: "'I did one time... I was told be happy that you're getting a birth certificate because, at one time, Black people didn't get birth certificates.'" So, Beyincé it was for one of her siblings and his children. No one seems to have a problem with it all these years, and generations, later.

