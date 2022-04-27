New allegations against UK DJ Tim Westwood emerged this week as seven women step forward with stories accusing the DJ of predatory sexual behavior. In a joint investigative report from The Guardian and BBC, seven women, who are all Black, shared their stories of Westwood's alleged misconduct between 1992 and 2017, claiming that he used his position as a DJ to exploit them.



Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

While Westwood has denied all allegations against him, it seems that he's already taking a step back from the limelight. Capital Xtra's parent company Global confirmed that he will be off the air "until further notice" in a statement issued to BBC. "Following the claims that have recently come to light, Tim Westwood has stepped down from his show until further notice," a statement from Global reads.

The recent allegations against Westwood have also led to several of his upcoming shows getting nixed. DJ sets in Birmingham and Bognor Regis have been cancelled after the allegations emerged.

The seven women who accused Westwood of sexual misconduct shared their stories in a new documentary on BBC titled, Tim Westwood: Abuse Of Power. Four of the women accused Westwood of inappropriately touching them after meeting him at his DJ sets. Two other women claimed that he tried to initiate unwanted sexual intercourse while another woman accused Westwood of subjecting her to oral sex without her consent.

We'll keep you posted on any more updates regarding Westwood.

[Via]