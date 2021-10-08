Urban Meyer got caught in 4K trying to flirt with younger women, and now, he is paying the consequences. He is on thin ice with the Jacksonville Jaguars right now, and it's clear that if the team keeps losing, he will be out of a job. Meyer's extra-curricular activities have also put a strain on his marriage, as the football coach's wife Shelley has vowed to get off Twitter in the wake of everything that has gone on. Needless to say, Meyer is not having a very good week right now.

Tim Tebow knows Meyer extremely well, and today on First Take, Tebow offered his opinion on the subject. As he explained, Meyer is someone who loves his wife and his family, which ultimately makes the situation "heartbreaking." Tebow also said that he gave the coach some advice this week and that he is praying for him.

James Gilbert/Getty Images

"This is not something that I think anybody in his family takes slightly. This is a very serious situation, it's a very disappointing situation but I also know that coach isn't taking it lightly," Tebow said. "But for him, he just loves the game so much that he might be able to pour in a little bit into the game, into his team, into his coaching staff, and at the same time, spend a lot of time with his family. I really believe at the bottom of my heart that coach loves Miss Shelley and his family so, so much and I've seen that for years and years and years. I think that this was a moment where he put himself in the wrong place and he was in the wrong state of mind and he had too much to drink and that led to bad decisions."

It remains to be seen how the Meyer saga will end, although if there is one thing for sure, the Jaguars are in an arguably worse spot this year than they were last year. That doesn't exactly spell great things for Meyer, moving forward.