The Island Boys came face to face with a group of their haters at Saturday night’s Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight, TMZ reports. Apparently, Flyysoulja and Kodiyakedd were booed from all angles as they approached their ringside seats for the evening.

“Island Boys… not a lot of fans in Tampa. Getting booed out of the building,” Mike Heck tweeted along with footage of the unmissable internet stars being heckled by the crowd as they wave back, surrounded by their entourage. The article notes that the crowd got far more aggressive towards the artists, even throwing things at them – including at least one full beer.

Elsewhere in the stadium, Paul knocked Woodley’s lights out in the sixth round, but as TMZ noted, “it’s pretty clear there are more than a few people in Tampa who’d rather see the [Island Boys] knocked out.”

This isn’t the first time that the musical duo has been publicly booed, and in all likelihood, it won’t be the last. At the end of last month, we shared a story about the duo not being received well during their first performance at Club LIV, where the crowd didn’t hesitate to let out their cries of hatred.

The identical twin brothers also made headlines when they stopped by Logan Paul’s podcast, during which they got noticeably heated. “You know I’m thuggin’ though, right? I told you to end it already and you keep talking about it. It’s probably because the cameras are on,” Flyysoulja can be heard saying during a particularly intense moment.

