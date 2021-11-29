There's an old saying that goes something like—the internet giveth, and the internet taketh away.

While that might not be exactly how the actual saying goes, it's 2021, and it's exactly correct.

The Island Boys, aka Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd, aka Frank and Alex Venegas, are identical twin brothers who, after facing some legal trouble, re-branded as TikTok rappers and constantly encourage their fans to purchase their services on Cameo. After gaining some popularity on TikTok, the pair hit it big, dropping a hilarious freestyle on TikTok in which both brothers proclaim their status as certified island boys.

The freestyle went viral, and celebrities including Cardi B tried their hand at imitating the musical stylings of Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd. Capitalizing on their viral success, the twins came together to record an official version of their hit freestyle, and released "Im An Island Boy" last Thursday.

Unfortunately for The Island Boys, TikTok success doesn't always translate to real-life success. In their first performance at Miami's famed Club LIV, Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd hit the stage to perform "Im An Island Boy." Rocking matching outfits featuring red puffer vests and red sneakers, the pair was almost immediately met with a sea of boos and jeering concertgoers. In a video of the performance, both Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd continue to belt out lyrics, despite the crowd noise, but eventually the DJ intervenes with a couple of gunshot noises and the recording of the performance ends.

What do you think of The Island Boys getting booed off stage during their first performance? Let us know down in the comments.

[via]