Following surgery for a horrific single-car crash in Los Angles on Tuesday, Tiger Woods is now “awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room,” according to a statement released by the reps. The statement posted to Woods’ Twitter early Wednesday morning, confirmed the accident while giving the latest update on Tiger’s surgery.

In the statement, Anish Mahajan, chief medical officer, and interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said, "Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center."

Woods had a rod placed in his leg to stabilize fractures, while screws and pins were put in his foot and ankle to stabilize injuries.

Mahajan added, “Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling.”

Woods was alone in his 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV when he crashed on a downhill curve on Hawthorne Ave., a two-lane road in Rancho Palos Verdes. According to Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Woods was traveling at a “relatively greater speed than normal” before the vehicle went off-road and onto a hillside Tuesday morning.

Los Angeles County Sherriff deputies at the scene of Tiger Woods' car crash - David McNew/Getty Images

Prayers and words of encouragement have poured in for the golf legend from fans around the world.

Former President Barack Obama tweeted, "Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family tonight—here’s to a speedy recovery for the GOAT of golf. If we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s to never count Tiger out."

Boxing Star Mike Tyson tweeted, "Fight @tigerwoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world. Love and prayers."

We're wishing him a speedy recovery.