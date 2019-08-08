Tiffany Haddish is currently not in a relationship but it doesn't mean she doesn't have her eye on someone and a plan to get him. The 39-year-old Night School actress recently paid a visit to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and shared some advice her good friend John Mayer gave her when it comes to grabbing her crush's attention.



Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

According to Tiffany, all you have to do is explain in interviews how you're seeing *insert crushes name* so the media will make side by side images of you both, which will apparently intrigue the man to really want to get to know you. “The world will know that I like this person, I will know that I like this person, and it will be in his subconscious and he will attract me to him,” Tiffany explained.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Tiffany's crush is New York Yankees player Giancarlo Stanton and Stephen helped the actress by making a side by side image of her and Giancarlo. "Yup, I've been seeing him at baseball games, I've been seeing him on Instagram and on Twitter and I've been seeing him in my dreams a lot," Tiffany added.

Only time will tell is Giancarlo falls into the trap.