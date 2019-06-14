Tiffany Haddish is one of the latest guests to appear on Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. As we previously posted, the interview got quite emotional when Tiffany discussed her abusive mother and how things got worse when she got brain damage from a car crash.



James Gourley/Getty Images

It's for that reason that Tiffany lived in foster care for some time, something she discussed further in the full episode. The Girls Trip actrees described foster care as "the worst feeling in the world" since all of her belongings traveled in a plastic garbage bag to each home she was shipped off to. "You're dropped in these strangers' houses, you don't know these people, these people don't know you, you don't know if they're gonna hurt you, if they're gonna be kind, you don't have a clue what's going on," she explained.

Tiffany's first possession that meant a lot to her was a suitcase because it made her feel important.

"I remember when I got my first suitcase, I felt like I was a traveler, like I had a purpose, like I'm a person, like I'm not garbage, I got this — it's mine, and my things are in here, and wherever I go I can take this with me and I'm going somewhere," she said.

Watch a clip from the full episode below.