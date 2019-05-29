Tiffany Haddish is one of the many guests to appear on season two of David Letter's Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. The Girls Trip actress whose sole purpose is to make people laugh, got quite emotional during her visit when discussing growing up with an abusive mother who became violent after brain damage from a car crash.



"I didn't want to be with my mom no more," she said, as seen in the clip below. "She became very violent and verbally abusive... I used to be begging my mom if I could go live with my grandma...and she would be like: 'She's not your momma! I'm your momma!' You know, these things she would yell."

When Tiffany was "eight about to be nine" her mother went through the windshield of a car forcing her to relearn how to walk, talk and eat. "[It] changed everything about her," Tiffany added. "I used to think she was demonized. I thought maybe someone else jumped inside of her body. Like: 'Where is my mommy? She's gone.'"

Tiffany's memoir The Last Black Unicorn details how she can take a punch due to her mother, who would punch her in frustration or for looking like her father. Her mother is currently living in a mental institution and Tiffany plans to get her out and arrange full-time care. "My goal is to get enough money to buy a duplex. I want to put her in one of the units and hire a full-time nurse to take care of her," she explains in her book. "Then I want to get her whatever medications she needs so she can be my mama again. Honestly, that’s all I really want in life."