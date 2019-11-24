mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tiffany Evans Shares "Merry Go Round" Track

Milca P.
November 23, 2019 23:57
Merry Go Round
Tiffany Evans

Tiffany Evans shares new track.


Songstress Tiffany Evans has touched down with a new selection in the form of her latest "Merry Go Round" track. On it, Evans resorts to her strength in storytelling to weave the narrative surrounding toxic behaviors found embedded in relationships. 

“When I’m writing, I really have to be going through something to speak about it,” Evans previously told Singers Room about such candid lyricism. “It’s not that I can’t write without having to go through certain emotions, but if I’m writing something about me and my personal situation that I’m going to be singing to the world, I have to say that I’m pulling from deep within.”

Dive deep into "Merry Go Round" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I know by now you may think I'm crazy
'Cause I let you in and I send you away
I know she's there and she's taking my place
I was there first and you gave it away

