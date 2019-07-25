First, DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion left the proverbial booth ablaze during the first XXL Freshman Cypher. Next up, Blueface did his best in backing up his position as "the best lyricist of his generation," a claim disputed by the very same rappers he shared the floor with. Today marks the third installment in the series, bringing forth Comethazine, Roddy Ricch, and Tierra Whack for some bars. Off the bat, Comethazine is charged with setting it off, which he does so with great enthusiasm. Not only does he spit solid lines, but he makes sure to keep the accompanying facial expressions on point.

Though seldom recognized as for excellence in the category of "bars," Roddy Ricch's pen game remains a strong part of his arsenal; when paired with his sharp and focused flow, his music is at its best. Here, he slides over the beat with a mix of jaded reflections and a young man's exuberance for balling out. "Expensive habits, Ace of Spades when I'm thirsty," he boasts. "Plug let me get it dirt cheap, we gon pull up the club 30 deep."

Unfortunately for those hoping to hear her magnetic beat-riding at work, Tierra Whack opts to go acapella, following the footsteps of Ski Mask The Slump God last year. Still, the bars and wordplay remain consistent, though stripped of a slight impact the presence of a beat might have ensured. With another one in the books, who do you think left the best impression thus far?