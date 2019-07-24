Blueface has been touting himself as the best lyricist of his generation. It's been a disputed claim, to say the least. Now, he has a chance to put his money where his mouth is, during the latest XXL cypher. Of course, in order to walk away with some degree of validity, he'll have to show out over Rico Nasty and YBN Cordae, two solid lyricists in their own right. And of course, both DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion put in work on yesterday's installment. For that reason, this latest chapter of the BET Cypher is driven by an intriguing subplot, ripe with healthy competition.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Bennett Raglin/Getty Images, Liliane Lathan/Getty Images

Setting things off is Rico, who attacks the beat with an up-tempo flow, never missing a step as she lays down the charisma. Cordae tags in with a beat-switch signaling his arrival, allowing him ample space to lay down his old-soul bars. Ever the team player, Blueface holds it down on the ad-libs, showcasing an endearing chemistry with YBN's most lyrically gifted. Last but not least, the Blue faced one steps up, leaving us all watching with bated breath.

So how does he fare? Rest assured that his opening lines are truly something special, and encapsulate everything there is to love about the divisive West Coast emcee. Either you're here for it or not. See for yourself below.