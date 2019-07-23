Today marks the arrival of the first 2019 XXL Freshman Cypher, featuring performances from Lil Mosey, Megan Thee Stallion, YK Osiris, and DaBaby. For the most part, the opening Cypher kicks off as expected. Which is to say, both DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion emerging as standout performers, through no fault of YK Osiris or Lil Mosey, who make do with the time allotted. In a Cypher setting, however, they are simply outclassed by two of the game's emerging bar-spitters.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

After Mosey moseys his way through the instrumental, Megan slides through with a dose of momentum, spitting hard bars that might land her a place in the 2019 Freshman Class top 3 when all is said and done. "Speaking on my name only make it sound better," she raps, "your n***a in my DM and he writing love letters." Though Megan has caught her fair share of hate, there's no denying that she can hold her own on the mic, matched only in this Cypher by the Young CEO himself.

As one might have expected, it's DaBaby who steals the show, turning in what might be one of the best XXL Cypher performances in recent memory. For one, he raps at a ceaseless pace, going in for nearly two full minutes of straight bars. In case you're still wondering whether man is the truth, DaBaby silences the doubters with fire lines and stern warnings in equal measure. "These n***as they know I'm a dawg I ain't worried about him I know he a bitch," spits Baby. "The next n***a that come play with me I'ma send him to go ask 2Pac for a pic."