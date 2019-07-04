T.I. has always been one to share his wisdom and suggestions on ways to better his community and the world as a whole. Whether it's justice for any given individual who hasn't been given a fair chance or standing up for something he believes in, T.I.'s always got the backs of those who could use an extra push. It's for those reasons and more why the "Got Your Back" rapper has joined Atlanta's city jail task force that will evaluate a better use for the city's jail used to house people with low offense violations, WSBTV reports.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

T.I., born Clifford Harris, is one of 25 members on the board who will brainstorm ways for the jail to have a more positive use for the city. All suggestions will be handed off to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for approval.

“It is a top priority of the Mayor Bottoms to put this underutilized facility to more productive use as a multi-faceted use center for wellness and healing, skills-building, economic mobility, and crime prevention for people, families and communities impacted by the history of over-incarceration,” the press release stated.

While the jail's population has declined, there's still hope for making the institution a place to breed positivity rather than stay stagnant.