T.I. is still upset with VH1 for the cancelation of his reality series, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which was taken off the air in February 2021 in response to the numerous allegations of sexual assault that were made against him and his wife. The Atlanta rapper called out the network for having "no integrity" in a post on Instagram, Saturday.

He wrote: “@vh1 13 years no loyalty. No Integrity. Just jumped to conclusions. False accusations. No apology. No accountability. No closure. In the name of protecting women…while unfairly, without due process….Subsequently punishing Women??? No problem.”



The statement captioned a meme reading, “I wish TI Family Hustle still came on," while T.I.'s 2001 single, “Fuck ‘Em” featuring Lil Jon, plays in the background.

The accusations against T.I. and Tiny began with their former friend Sabrina Peterson, who claimed T.I. held a gun to her head. Several other women came forth afterward with more allegations of various forms of sexual assault.

“We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials,” a spokesperson for MTV Entertainment said at the time. “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.

Check out T.I.'s latest Instagram post below.

