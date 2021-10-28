Thurz & DJ Battlecat Drop Off Fire New Collab, “Outside” Featuring Sham1016, Airplane James, & Fat Ron

On October 28th, Thurz and DJ Battlecat dropped off “Outside,” a new three minute and four second long track also featuring Sham1016, Airplane James, and Fat Ron. “LA nights can make your skin crawl/If a star don’t shoot/That star might fall,” the bars start, following the intro.

Thurz first announced the single last week via Instagram. Since then, he’s been regularly promoting his new release by sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos across social media.

“38th week of [Party In My Living Room] Sessions, it gets really special for me,” the rapper captioned his most recent post. “Establishing and maintaining relationships are key for any community, and [PIMLR] is a family and creative community. Today I bring all generations together to release a new record with one of the pioneering, sonic sculptors of G-Funk Music, @djbattlecat.”

Thurz also said that Battlecat “sets the parameters” for himself, and up and coming LA talent such as the artists featured on “Outside.”

“Not only do we have a new music release, but we are premiering this record with a special PIMLR Sessions performance, backed by special guests,” the “Wheel of Fortune” rapper revealed while wrapping up his post.

How do you feel about Thurz and DJ Battlecat’s new track?

Quotable Lyrics:

My babymama hate it when I go outside

Cause the homie got blasted

Parked in his ride

If karma lookin for you

Ain’t nowhere you can hide

And word of mouth will tell your story

Cus the streets confide