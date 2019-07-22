mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Thouxanbanfauni Previews New Album With "Not For Nobody" Single

Milca P.
July 21, 2019 20:45
Not For Nobody
Listen to Fauni's latest.


While the track oriognally leaked last month, Thouxanbanfauni's "Not For Nobdoy" selection is now officially available just ahead of the young artist's Seein Colors album arrival.

The new track comes attached to an accompanying music video, premiered via Worldstar, as director xolowlife laces Fauni in special effects and dynamic takes. 

Produced by Trixx, "Not For Nobody" is  a bass-laden banger that finds Fauni issuing a proper preview of what's to comi when Seein Colors arrives in its entirety come August 2nd as he leans on a sticky hook to drive the new offering home. Until Seein Colors gets here, dive into "Not For Nobody" down below.

Quotable Lyrics

SRT V8 and it's the hardbody 
She rockin' Fashion Nova in a hard body
Probably broke your heart, just wasn't focused on it 
Ain't even know about it 

Thouxanbanfauni new music Songs not for nobody seein colors new song
