While the track oriognally leaked last month, Thouxanbanfauni's "Not For Nobdoy" selection is now officially available just ahead of the young artist's Seein Colors album arrival.

The new track comes attached to an accompanying music video, premiered via Worldstar, as director xolowlife laces Fauni in special effects and dynamic takes.

Produced by Trixx, "Not For Nobody" is a bass-laden banger that finds Fauni issuing a proper preview of what's to comi when Seein Colors arrives in its entirety come August 2nd as he leans on a sticky hook to drive the new offering home. Until Seein Colors gets here, dive into "Not For Nobody" down below.

Quotable Lyrics

SRT V8 and it's the hardbody

She rockin' Fashion Nova in a hard body

Probably broke your heart, just wasn't focused on it

Ain't even know about it