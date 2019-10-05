Each year, you end up getting some Halloween candy that you just don't want. It's inevitable. We all have our favorites and, for the most part, ain't nobody choosing candy corn over a delicious Reese's peanut butter cup. Still though, you're bound to fill up your stash with some stuff that will end up in the garbage. Although Halloween is at the end of this month, a survey conducted by CandyStore.com has determined the best and worst candies for this year's spooky season and, unsurprisingly, candy corn took the final spot on the list.

For the last few years, circus peanuts have been sitting pretty as the unanimous decision for the worst Halloween candy of all time. Personally, I'd rather walk away with peanuts than black licorice or an apple, but that's just me. In 2019 though, all was made right in the world because a poll conducted with 30,000 participants has found that candy corn should be banned forever from the orange-and-black holiday.



Taylor Hill/Getty Images

As Complex points out, it's pretty crazy that candy corn ended up in the top spot over circus peanuts but, as expected, the former throne holder now moves down to the second-worst candy of all time. Peanut Butter Kisses rank third.

As for the best candies, obviously Reese's peanut butter cups were found to be the most popular. Snickers and Twix followed closely behind, with other candy bars rounding out the Top Ten. Are you surprised?