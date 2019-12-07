mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Theophilus London Shares New Single "Cuba"

Noah C
December 07, 2019 17:08
171 Views
30
0
CoverCover

Cuba
Theophilus London

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Theophilus has been in his bag.


Theophilus London has quietly been a major tastemaker in music and fashion for years. He's one of those people whose insistent on being in tune with the youth, keeping an eye on what's bubbling so he devise ways to leap ahead. London has released a handful of songs this year, each one distinct from the next and each one sounding like something only he could have made. While he came up in the hip hop community and still remains affiliated with many of its biggest acts, none of his new music could be accurately categorized in that world. He's been drawing more from his Caribbean roots to bring thick, sunny grooves to his songs. His latest offering, "Cuba", shines with these same elements. 

London premiered the self-produced "Cuba" on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 radio show. He announced that his album, Bebey, will be releasing in January and consists of thirteen tracks. Of "Cuba", he said, "It's the saddest song on Bebey and it's so celebratory, so that gives you a sound of the record. It's about me telling my loved one, 'Listen, I know that we have to deal with the truth. I want you to come on home even if you did me wrong.'"

Quotable Lyrics

Lil light skin laughed hard at me back then
But little did they know the king in my accent
My past tense last name was a black king
London Langdon didn't rap then, Trini passing down the lane let me back in

Theophilus London
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  0
  0
  171
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Theophilus London new single Bebey cuba
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Theophilus London Shares New Single "Cuba"
30
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject