Theophilus London Shares New Single "Cuba"

Theophilus London has quietly been a major tastemaker in music and fashion for years. He's one of those people whose insistent on being in tune with the youth, keeping an eye on what's bubbling so he devise ways to leap ahead. London has released a handful of songs this year, each one distinct from the next and each one sounding like something only he could have made. While he came up in the hip hop community and still remains affiliated with many of its biggest acts, none of his new music could be accurately categorized in that world. He's been drawing more from his Caribbean roots to bring thick, sunny grooves to his songs. His latest offering, "Cuba", shines with these same elements.

London premiered the self-produced "Cuba" on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 radio show. He announced that his album, Bebey, will be releasing in January and consists of thirteen tracks. Of "Cuba", he said, "It's the saddest song on Bebey and it's so celebratory, so that gives you a sound of the record. It's about me telling my loved one, 'Listen, I know that we have to deal with the truth. I want you to come on home even if you did me wrong.'"

Quotable Lyrics

Lil light skin laughed hard at me back then

But little did they know the king in my accent

My past tense last name was a black king

London Langdon didn't rap then, Trini passing down the lane let me back in