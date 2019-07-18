mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

THEMXXNLIGHT Drop Off New Single "Need Your Love"

Aron A.
July 17, 2019 20:55
Produced by Sap and Sledgren.


THEMXXNLIGHT first came on our radars about a month ago. The Indian R&B singers made quite the impression when they appeared, not once, but twice on Wiz Khalifa's last project, Rolling Papers 2. Although the project itself wasn't Wiz's strongest, the collabs with THEMXXNLIGHT stood out. From there, they continued to release new music including "Faded" with Ye Ali" and "DFWM" with SAFE. Now, they follow it up with another smooth new single.

THEMXXNLIGHT came through with their new single, "Need Your Love" earlier today. The duo deliver a somber record reflecting on intoxicated thoughts. It's another solid record from them. Hopefully, the new single they released is a sign that we could expect their forthcoming project, XX, in the near future.

Peep the single below.

Quotable Lyrics
I've been waiting
Send me your location 
'Cause all day
I'm faded, never sober
Are you naked? I'm comin' over

THEMXXNLIGHT
