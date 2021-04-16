The WRLDFMS Tony Williams Recruits Wale For "Everybody Knows"

The WRLDFMS Tony Williams is one of the most prolific vocalists of his time. Working closely with his cousin Kanye West on his debut album The College Dropout, as well as on the majority of Kanye's other albums, the Oklahoma City-based singer has definitely earned his nickname. At this stage in his career, he's known globally, traveling to all sorts of different countries and sharing his art with the world. He was also a major part of Kanye's Sunday Service gatherings, singing as part of the choir.

He has a great collaborative history with rapper Wale, previously working together on the 2012 track "Blazin High." They have officially teamed up again nearly ten years later for the new record "Everbody Knows," a smooth joint that shows off both artists at their strongest points. Tony's vocals are incredible, as always, and it's a nice surprise to get a fresh verse from Wale.

Listen to the new single below and let us know what you think of it.

Quotable Lyrics:

Matte black vehicle I shine underneath it

I stopped doing interviews but I ain't stop speaking my mind

But I ain't ready for paparazzi to see us

Rather rock you to sleep and I'll eat you until you seizure