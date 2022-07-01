The Weeknd Shares "Starry Eyes (Mike Dean Remix)"

The Weeknd is still riding high off of the release of his latest album, Dawn FM, his official follow-up to After Hours. The album received immediate praise upon its release for its production and stylistic choices. The Weeknd's continued to expand the project by releasing new remixes off of the project. This week, Mike Dean takes on "Starry Eyes" for a new remix that adds a psychedelic twist to the Dawn FM cut.

The release of the remix arrives just as Mike Dean was announced as an opener for The Weeknd's forthcoming tour. Following Doja Cat's departure from the line-up, Dean was enlisted alongside Kaytranada and Snoh Aalegra as the openers for the 19-year North American tour.

Check out the remix below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

You were there when I needed someone

To call my girl

And now you're my reality

And I wanna feel you close

But you're defeated, baby

