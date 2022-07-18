The Weeknd flew a young fan to the Philadelphia stop of the After Hours Til Dawn tour after postponing a concert in Toronto. The fan, six-year-old Phoenix Prince, had gone viral for a picture of himself crying in response to the rescheduling.

“Can someone please find him for me?” The After Hours singer wrote on Twitter in response to the picture, earlier this month.

The boy's father shared that The Weeknd had flown them to Philadelphia in a post on Instagram on Friday. Prince was able to get backstage at Lincoln Financial Field to meet the iconic singer, who signed his red jacket.



Amy Sussman /Getty Images

“I wouldn’t be able to put this last week into words if I tried,” the father captioned a series of pictures from the night. “We are forever grateful for this moment. We are beyond thankful to Abel and his beautiful crew for their friendship, hospitality, generosity and for spending day with Phoenix and I. He will cherish this experience forever. Thank you a million times over. xo.”

The Weeknd's original Toronto show had been scheduled for July 8, but was canceled last-minute due to a widespread network outage at Rogers Communications Inc. In a statement announcing that he wouldn't be able to perform, The Weeknd wrote to fans that he was "crushed & heartbroken."

Check out the Prince's father's Instagram post below.





