The Idol is undergoing some changes. It's been nearly a year since it was first announced that Abel Tesfaye was set to co-write, executive produce, and star in a new series for HBO in collaboration with the mind behind another hit show – Euphoria.

Sam Levinson and the Dawn FM hitmaker have been hard at work penning The Idol, which was picked up for a first season back in November. Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp, Suzanna Son, Anne Heche, Nico Hiraga, and Melanie Liburd were among those cast in the six-episode starter pack, but according to Variety, some cast and crew changes may be quickly coming up as they head in a new creative direction.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"The Idol’s creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction," HBO shared in a statement. "The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon."

It remains unclear if any of the current stars will be replaced, or if new faces will be joining them at this time. What we do know is that the original plot was set to centre around "a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult."

Seeing as Levinson found such massive success with Euphoria, and The Weeknd is a creative genius in his own right, it's not hard to imagine that these two will make magic together, once they've settled into their new direction.

Will you be tuning into The Idol when it arrives on HBO? Sound off in the comment section below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via] [Via]