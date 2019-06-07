The Underachievers Return With New Single "Wasteman"

The Beast Coast collective has been putting in work. A few weeks ago, they finally released their long-awaited debut album, Escape From New York but it appears as though we'll be getting a ton of new music from the Brooklyn collective. The Underachievers arrived this morning with their latest single, "Wasteman."

The Underachievers are back with their latest drop. The Flatbush duo link up with producer YDNA for the song's production while they flex their bars. The new single is set to appear on their forthcoming project, Lord Of Flatbush 3 which will serve as their official follow-up to 2018's After The Rain. "Wasteman" follows the release of "Deebo" and "Stone Cold."

Aside from their upcoming project, The Underachievers will be hitting the road with the rest of the Beast Coast clique for their upcoming tour.

Quotable Lyrics

Had to skirt off because the fans is listening

Had her skirt off had to handle business

It's a turn on if ya never hear me

Hardly speaking cuz’ they wouldn’t get it

I just blow my reefer and ignore the critics

Mona Lisa sucking out my spirit

