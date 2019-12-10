The Roots Come Through With Their Brand New Single "Feel It (You Got It)

It's been a minute since we've received some new music from The Roots. The Philadelphia band has been busy over the past few years as the in-house band on Jimmy Fallon. While it's been incredible to hear them back up some incredible artists during their live performances, hip hop fans have been hoping for new music and thankfully, they've delivered. Today, they unleashed their latest single, "Feel It (You Got It)" with Tish Hyman. Bringing the live instruments altogether, The Roots and Tish Hyman deliver and upbeat, vibrant track that continues to prove that Black Thought is one of the most fierce rappers still standing in the game today.

The Roots have been teasing the release of End Game which is supposed to serve as the follow-up to 2014's …And Then You Shoot Your Cousin.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm not the same as any other artist, don't compare us

I'm the loudest, the clearest, the proudest, the nearest

To a track record this flawless, minus the smoke & mirrors

