The Roots’ annual pre-Grammy Jam Session is currently being streamed live on Tidal. Performers include Ari Lennox, Tobe Nwigwe, Ant Clemons, Emily King, Jon Batiste, Brittany Spencer, and Kathy Sledge.

Black Thought recently spoke with Tidal to discuss how the group decided to start the annual event: “It’s something that we started as almost the antithesis to the more formal functions that would take place in Los Angeles on the night before the Grammy Awards ...” he explained. “It’s become a tradition, almost a cultural institution of sorts … It’s a function that bridges the gap between up-and-coming artists, already established legends and icons, Grammy-nominated artists, and The Roots. It’s something that we started as a chance to rock out and jam, and celebrate the moment …”



Rick Kern / Getty Images

Check out The Roots' Jam Session through Tidal below. The event is also available through virtual reality on the Oculus Quest.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards is set to air on Sunday, March 14th at 8:00 PM EST. A number of artists have spoken out against the awards ceremony, including The Weeknd who called the event "corrupt" and said he will no longer be submitting his music for awards consideration.

