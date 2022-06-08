Earlier today, fans received the first trailer for Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. Johnson first gave fans a look into his new role back in 2019 and shared that the DC film would release in late 2021. However, due to the pandemic, the production saw multiple setbacks.

Consequently, Johnson made sure to keep fans updated as they looked forward to the film’s impending release. Earlier this month, The Rock stated that he and the rest of the team were finalizing production. He wrote via IG caption, “Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of playing some great (fun) characters over the years, but none speak to my DNA more than this anti-hero known as the man in black, Teth Adam.”

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise’sJaume Collet-Serra, and thus it's familiar ground for both the director and the actor as the two connect once again. In another IG post, Johnson elaborated on that fact, "This is my second film with my director Jaume Collet-Serra. Our first collaboration was Jungle Cruise, so we love taking big swings for our global audience. He always finds the heart and soul of our stories. The mana. In 2018, we agreed to make Black Adam together to create a new paradigm for the anti-hero."

Johnson does more than just star in the film, though. His production company, Seven Bucks Productions, worked with New Cinema and DC Films to bring the project to life.

Other cast members of Black Adam include Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, and more.

DC’s new anti-hero premieres in theaters on October 21. Check out the trailer below.



