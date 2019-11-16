Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is our new DC anti-hero. As reported by ComicBook, Johnson shared artwork for his new role as the title character in Black Adam for a first look at him suited up. The Rock shared his excitement in portraying the role in his caption on Instagram while giving us some tea on Black Adam himself. Johnson writes, "BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn't toe the mark or walk the line. He's rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who'll always do what's right for the people - but he does it his way." He continues saying, "This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together."

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

The artwork The Rock shared was a collaboration between DC Comics artist Jim Lee and digital artist BossLogic. The image is of Black Adam decked out in a dope suit and cape hovering in a dark setting with illuminated eyes. There is lightning lighting up the sky behind him, a lightning bolt on his chest, and the date of release for the movie at the bottom of the artwork.

Production for the film starts in Summer 2020 with an expected released date of December 22, 2021.