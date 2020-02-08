Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted the eulogy he gave at his father's funeral recently on Instagram, as noted by Complex.

The 11-minute video includes old photos of him and his father, footage of the speech, funeral and more.

“I wish I had one more shot,” Dwayne says to began his emotional tribute. “I wish I had one more shot to say goodbye … to say I love you, to say thank you, but I have a feeling he’s watching. He’s listening.”

He walks through learning about his dad's passing, his father's legacy and his impact on the wrestling community and other stories.

“What’s amazing to me now, after a day like today after we come here and we give our respect and our love, he’s galvanized, he’s responsible for galvanizing families now," he said reflecting on how a loss like this can bring family together. "Because through processes like this, we’ve all lost loved ones, but guaranteed when we walk out of these doors, we’re going to hold each other a bit tighter, we’re going to hug each other a bit harder, we’re going to kiss each other and we’re going to say, ‘I love you,’ and we’re going to be a bit more present.”

Rocky Johnson died of a heart attack on January 15th at the age of 75.