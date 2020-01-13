The LSU Tigers will look to complete their undefeated season tonight in Atlanta, as they take on the unbeaten Clemson Tigers in the National Championship game. Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown, LSU Football dropped off one final hype video, narrated by the most electrifying man in sports entertainment, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Sure, The Rock reps for The U, but the video clip shown below will have LSU players and fans ready to run through a brick wall.

For those interested on the gambling aspects of tonight's title game, LSU has been pegged as 5.5-point favorites (up from the 3.5 they opened as), with an over/under point total hovering at 69 points. Nice.

The Bayou Bengals are led by their Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, who is considered among many to be the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Burrow and the Tigers cruised to a 37-10 victory over fifth ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and then proceeded to steamroll the Oklahoma Sooners in the Peach Bowl behind Burrow's 493 passing yards and eight total touchdowns.

The National Championship is scheduled to kickoff at 8pm ET tonight, airing on ESPN.