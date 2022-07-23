Earlier today (July 22), Amazon Prime unleashed the trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, giving fans of the franchise an idea of what to expect ahead of the series premiere later this summer.

In the past, we've seen brief teaser clips, though they haven't provided the sort of scope of what to expect that today's has. As Complex notes, one of the key characters we're introduced to is Sauron (played by Anson Boon), best known as the main villain in J.R.R. Tolkien's original novels.

From the new visual, we're also able to understand the true scale of the spin-off series, which takes place thousands of years before the book trilogy and Peter Jackson's accompanying film adaptations.

Many were excited to notice a teaser of a Balrog near the end of the trailer, which famously appeared in Jackson's The Fellowship of the Rings adaptation.





Ahead of its debut, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has already been renewed for a second season, which promises to reveal Sauron's rise and the foraging of the Rings of Power, taking place in the midst of Tolkien's books.

Almost all of the eight-episode show was filmed across New Zealand's beautiful landscapes, and the second edition is due to begin production in the coming months.

The trailer initially debuted this morning at San Diego Comic-Con during a panel hosted by Stephen Colbert, who's a megafan of the franchise. At one point, an attendee wondered if the talk show host wold ever have a role on the show, and much to everyone's surprise, an executive producer had Colbert sign a contract on the spot.

Check out the latest trailer below, and look out for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power arriving on Amazon Prime on September 2nd.

