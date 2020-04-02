It was only a matter a time, but PlayStation owners have officially received one of the first major gaming-related blows of the year. Naughty Dog's anticipated title The Last Of Us Part 2, originally slated for a May 29th, 2020 release, has officially been delayed indefinitely. While many suspected that delays were inevitable, Sony recently assured gamers that their upcoming PS5 console would not be impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, the same could not be said of their exclusive titles.

Developer Naughty Dog took to Twitter to issue a statement on the delay. "As you've likely just seen, the release of The Last Of Us Part II has been delayed. We're sure this news is just as disappointing to you as it is to us. We wanted to reach out to all of you in our community to give you a little more information.

"The good news is, we're nearly done with development of The Last Of Us Part II. We are in the midst of fixing our final bugs," it continues. "However, even with us finishing the game, we were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn't launch The Last Of Us Part II to our satisfaction. We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last Of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we're doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues."

At this time, Naughty Dog has yet to issue a revised release window. On the plus size, this admittedly unfortunate news should give gamers ample reason to revisit that backlog of theirs -- perhaps now is the time to start trophy hunting.