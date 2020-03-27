With the coronavirus sending the world into a state of self-isolation, video games have become an integral means of entertainment -- thanks to the easily accessible digital store, one can purchase a wide array of titles from the comfort of an easy chair. Yet while the pandemic has likely led to an increase in gaming hours, it has also caused major stoppages in the workforce, a disruption that has had an untold effect on the gaming market. As such, many have become concerned that the upcoming Playstation 5 would be delayed from its projected release window of "Holidays 2020."

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Luckily, it would appear that a delay is not in the cards -- at least, not yet. A report from Bloomberg confirms that Sony reached out to dispel such fears, affirming that the coronavirus has not had any major effects on the Playstation 5 nor its projected launch window. The news comes following the confirmation that the majority of Sony employees have been working remotely following the government-mandated closures of several offices in the United States and Europe.

While that is fortunate news for gamers everywhere, it doesn't exactly clarify whether game developers will be affected by the pandemic. In an official statement, Sony confirms that they have been "carefully monitoring the risk of delays in production schedules for game software titles at both its first-party studios and partner studios, primarily in Europe and the U.S." As of now, look for the Playstation 5 to arrive as expected this Holiday season until confirmed otherwise.

