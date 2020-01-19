The Mortal Kombat series has been popular for almost three decades at this point. Mortal Kombat 11 dropped last March to critical acclaim and fan praise. At the game's drop, fans were teased with images of downloadable extra characters set to launch as DLC. Gamers have already been blessed with a playable Terminator T-800, and now they will have another new character to brutalize their opponents with. NetherRealm Studios released a trailer for The Joker, Batman's arch-nemesis and the latest playable guest in Mortal Kombat 11. The 2-minute video highlights a slew of savage combat moves that will be a blast to use in-game. The trailer is comprised of in-game combat footage. The Joker's fatalities are amazing.

With the new Joker playable character, gamers will also have access to new Batman-inspired costumes. Kitana gets a Catwoman costume, Baraka is dressed up as Killer Croc, and Noob Saibot moonlights as the Batman Who Laughs. Those who have Early Access will get the new DLC on January 28, and the rest of us must wait until February 4. Spawn will be the next DLC character that gamers can get their hands on. He is set to debut in March. Are you guys enjoying Mortal Kombat 11?