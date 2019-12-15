According to the Associated Press, The Hallmark Channel is removing a string of ads for a wedding-planning site that featured two women kissing before an altar.

“The debate surrounding these commercials on all sides was distracting from the purpose of our network, which is to provide entertainment value,” Molly Biwer, senior vice president for public affairs and communications at Hallmark said in a statement obtained by the AP. “The Hallmark brand is never going to be divisive. We don’t want to generate controversy, we’ve tried very hard to stay out of it ... we just felt it was in the best interest of the brand to pull them and not continue to generate controversy.”

The move may not have worked as controversy over removing the commercial broke out on Twitter. Ellen Degeneres wrote, "Isn’t it almost 2020? What are you thinking? Please explain. We’re all ears," and Netflix promoted their LGBTQ films saying "Titles Featuring Lesbians Joyfully Existing And Also It’s Christmas Can We Just Let People Love Who They Love. 🎥 Let It Snow. 📺 Merry Happy Whatever."

Mike Chi, Zola’s (the wedding-planning site) chief marketing officer, says that the company has decided to pull the rest of their ads from Hallmark. “The only difference between the commercials that were flagged and the ones that were approved was that the commercials that did not meet Hallmark’s standards included a lesbian couple kissing," he said in a statement to the AP adding, "All kisses, couples and marriages are equal celebrations of love and we will no longer be advertising on Hallmark."