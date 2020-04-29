The Game Tributes Nipsey Hussle & Kobe Bryant In "Welcome Home" Video

The Game releases his new stop-motion animation music video for "Welcome Home" with Nipsey Hussle.

Stop-motion animation is becoming a huge trend as rappers look for ways to keep the content coming during the quarantine. With limited possibilities to bring a creative vision to life through music videos these days, The Game got creative and managed to drop a touching tribute piece for Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant, releasing the video for "Welcome Home."

The song was featured on The Game's latest album Born 2 Rap, including a posthumous verse and hook from the great Nipsey Hussle. The video has officially been released, directed by Stefano Bertelli.

The animated visuals show The Game chilling in his native Los Angeles, paying homage to some of the city's biggest legends in Nip and Kobe. The Los Angeles Lakers icon shoots hoops on the court before he's joined by Hussle, showing what the scene may be like in heaven right now.

The song and video are remarkable for The Game, who has been vocal about how much he cared for both Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant. This is just one of the ways he is remembering them and honoring their legacies through his music.

Watch the new video above and let us know what you think of it in the comments.