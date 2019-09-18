Sneaker customizer The Shoe Surgeon recently unveiled a 1-of-1 colorway of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "MCA," made exclusively for The Game in honor of Nipsey Hussle.

Styled just like Virgil Abloh's "MCA" collab, the sneakers come equipped with a blue upper and midsole, highlighted by silver swooshes - but The Shoe Surgeon's influence is all in the details.

As seen in the images embedded below, the leather upper has been swapped out in favor of a sueded, sky blue crocodile skin while the swooshes feature lizard detailing. Additional details include flat white laces and a red zip tie, complete with The Shoe Surgeon's logo in a metallic gold.

Check out The Game's custom Air Force 1s below, and click here for a look at some of The Shoe Surgeon's other recent works, including a "Chicago" colorway of Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1.

