The Game shared a heartwarming message to his son on Instagram, Thursday, after announcing that 17-year-old Harlem Caron Taylor received a scholarship to the University of Oregon.

In the statement, The Game reflected on the time Taylor was born, before his rap career took off, and the hardship he and his partner Aleska had to endure.

"I can remember your mother @___aleska telling me she was pregnant with you & us both not knowing what on earth to do or how we were going to do it... But on that day, I promised her that by the time you were born I’d be a millionaire & at the time that was 100% cap," he explained. "I just wanted her to know that I was in it with her for the long haul no matter what was ahead. I started watching 106 & Park while bagging up dope just to keep us afloat & there was this one episode where the rapper 'Shyne' was on the show. I said to myself, 'that’s it... I’m bout to learn how to rap' !!! I was trash af in the beginning but as the months passed & your mothers stomach grew, I got better & better. By the time you were born, I was signed to Dr. Dre & looking back..."



Mike Windle / Getty Images

The Game added that he "shouldn't have made it out alive," but praised his son for the tremendous accomplishment in an emotional conclusion to the message:

I really don’t know how the hell I was able to grind the way I did as fast as I did to secure that deal but I did it. I did it for YOU... I did it for your mother & I’ve never told you about everything that happened in between to secure your future but I shouldn’t have made it out alive. From the day you were born to your 8th grade graduation, to now, I’ve given you my all & I’m so fucking proud of you today that even shedding tears wouldn’t convey my hearts inner most joys. You are more than I expected you to become & I will always be here to support you as I have been. You are a champion & today... a CALABASAS HIGH-SCHOOL CLASS OF 2021 GRADUATE & that my son is the greatest gift you could give me & your mother at this level in life. Thank you & I love you more than life.

The Game has two other children, a son named King Justice Taylor, born in 2007, and a daughter named California Dream Taylor, born in 2010.