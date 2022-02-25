Towards the end of 2021, N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's hip-hop podcast "Drink Champs" had a few episodes involving Kanye West and Big Sean that launched the show into a new stratosphere of popularity and created tons of headlines. Now, at the start of 2022, they could have another guest slated to have a similar effect.

Early on at the start of the year, "Drink Champs" has hosted stars like Anuel AA, Papoose, Digital Underground and more, but they now look to book The Game for an upcoming episode. Recently, both The Game and N.O.R.E. were seen together with Jack Harlow, RhymeFest and Kanye West as they prepared for Ye's upcoming album Donda 2. Donda 2 will likely contain Ye and The Game's January collaborative song "EAZY."

The Game recently took to Instagram live to show that he had still been kicking it with N.O.R.E., but this time on the set of "Drink Champs." While he tried to pump the brakes on an episode coming in the immediate future, he still essentially confirmed an episode of him on the show is coming: "I know what y’all saying right now, but we really filming this in the future.”

Along with this, N.O.R.E. tweeted out asking fans which questions they should present to The Game during the episode: "Y’all got questions for @thegame ????"

Videos also surfaced of the episode taking place, so it seems that it is only a matter of time until we get a The Game "Drink Champs" video.

Are you excited for this new episode?