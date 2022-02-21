Tomorrow, it is believed that Kanye West will be dropping DONDA 2. The artist has been teasing the project over the last month or so, however, it remains to be seen whether or not Kanye will make good on his promise. We have seen this movie before, and typically, it ends in a whole lot of delays.

What is making some fans optimistic is the fact that he has already sold the Stem Player which has DONDA 2 already loaded into it. Of course, this could simply be a bit of misdirection, however, only time will tell whether or not Kanye delivers and gives his fans an album that is finally on time.

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

Ahead of his concert on Tuesday, Kanye was seen with NORE, Jack Harlow, and The Game. As you can see in the photo below, they all seemed pretty excited to be there, and it should be interesting to see what they all have in store, moving forward. Just a few days ago, Kanye claimed that Jack Harlow was one of the best five rappers out right now, which just goes to show that Kanye has a ton of respect for the young Louisville rapper.

